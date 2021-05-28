Yankees reinstate Giancarlo Stanton from 10-day IL

Giancarlo Stanton celebrates walk-off win vs. Nationals

Prior to their matchup with the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, the Yankees announced that they've reinstated Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL.

Stanton was placed on the IL on May 17 after being scratched from that day's lineup due to left quad tightness.

Now, Stanton, who was slashing a stellar .378/.432/.689 in the 18 games before his IL stint, gets to return to the lineup and try to help the Yankees climb up to the top of the AL East -- a feat that could be possible by the end of the weekend.

The Yankees will be on the road in Detroit for the next three games, but the Tigers have the fifth worst record in MLB, so picking up a sweep there is definitely in the cards.

Tampa Bay (2.0 GA of the Yankees) and Boston (1.0 GA) begin series this weekend with the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, who likely stand to be tougher opponents than the Tigers.