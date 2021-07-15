Yankees-Red Sox postponed due to COVID issues with New York

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Tartaglia, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Due to COVID issues within the Yankees organization, the team's game against the Red Sox Thursday is being postponed.

Following reports of the postponement, MLB made it official and released the following statement:

"Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available."

New York had placed Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the injured list Thursday due to coronavirus protocols. They joined reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the COVID IL.

Midseason power rankings:: Giants take back No. 1 spot at the break

5 most important players: Yankees count on DJ LeMahieu in AL East race

General Manager Brian Cashman added that an additional three people within the organization received positive rapid tests and are awaiting the results of further testing.

Earlier in the season, eight members of the club tested positive, including shortstop Gleyber Torres. The Yankees have surpassed the 85 percent vaccination threshold.

"We're in a very fluid situation right now," Cashman said. "The vaccines that we encourage everyone to get guarantee not getting hospitalized... and death from COVID. But it doesn't protect you from contracting COVID."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Yankees COVID positives causes Red Sox game to be postponed

Recommended Stories

  • Thursday's Red Sox-Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issue

    Thursday's matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Yankees organization.

  • Phillies are a hot team with a favorable schedule as they return to action

    The Phillies have a friendly second-half schedule as they look to rekindle the hot streak they took into the All-Star break. By Jim Salisbury

  • Yankees-Red Sox game postponed Thursday due positive COVID-19 tests in Yankees organization

    The Yankees and Red Sox will not open the second half of the 2021 MLB season as expected.

  • Betting: Red Sox vs. Yankees | July 15

    Jared Quay previews the betting odds for the Red Sox and Yankees on Thursday July 15.

  • Yankees-Red Sox ppd after 3 NY pitchers test COVID positive

    The Yankees' post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said three additional tests were pending and he assumed they would come back positive. Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday.

  • LEADING OFF: Bosox-Yanks open 2nd half; trade deadline looms

    The second half begins with one game when Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and the AL East-leading Red Sox visit Yankee Stadium. Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (6-5, 5.52 ERA) starts for Boston, which holds a 1 1/2-game edge over Tampa Bay. New York and Toronto are eight games behind the Red Sox.

  • Q&A on sexual assault case involving Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

    Trevor Bauer is under investigation for sexual assault by the police and by MLB. How is the situation likely to unfold? What can the Dodgers do?

  • Athletics' relocation search could expand to six other cities, Oakland mayor says

    Libby Schaaf claims the A's could expand their search for a new home if the city council doesn't approve a term sheet the organization "agrees with."

  • On deck for MLB's 2nd half: Trades, playoff races and prizes

    Across the globe, everybody is watching Shohei Ohtani in awe and intrigue. Major League Baseball can only love the attention from around the world surrounding the Angels' two-way star and the spotlight he's brought to the sport. Will Jacob deGrom, Walker Buehler and Gerrit Cole join the list soon?

  • Knicks' growing interest in Collin Sexton, 2021 NBA Draft targets who could be a perfect fit | The Putback with Ian Begley

    In this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Book Richardson, the proverbial Godfather of NYC basketball, and the first coach to serve time in prison in the fallout of the college basketball bribery scandal. Book has a deep knowledge of this year’s draft class and discusses potential Knicks targets Jaden Springer, Sharife Cooper and Moses Moody. Also in the episode, Ian reports on the Knicks interest in Collin Sexton and Sharife Cooper and trainer Shawn Farmer&nbsp;is back to break down Obi Toppin’s shot mechanics. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • How all five Red Sox players fared in 2021 MLB All-Star Game

    Here's how Red Sox All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes performed on Tuesday night.

  • Op-ed: The expanded child tax credit should be a permanent fixture of the tax code

    Richard Neal, Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means, argues that the expanded child tax credit represents how the tax code works for the American people.

  • Watch Red Sox prospect Triston Casas' latest massive home run

    Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas absolutely crushed a home run Wednesday night in the Portland Sea Dogs' win over Reading.

  • Baker settles in with Astros in second season in Houston

    Dusty Baker never felt quite right while navigating his first season as manager of the Houston Astros during last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign. “I felt like a substitute teacher,” Baker said. Now, halfway through his second season in Houston, he has settled in, and the Astros are tied for the second-best record in the American League as they come out of the All-Star break.

  • Report: G League Ignite’s Isaiah Todd to have pre-draft workout for Warriors

    The Warriors will reportedly host a pre-draft workout for G League Ignite forward Isaiah Todd.

  • Team USA update: Jayson Tatum practicing with team, but Bradley Beal out for Olympics

    The Celtics star's knee is evidently doing better, but he won't get to play with lifelong friend Bradley Beal in the Olympics.

  • Lessons Kraken, rest of NHL can take from Vegas expansion draft

    The Seattle Kraken will begin piecing together their NHL roster in one week in the expansion draft, and there are some big lessons everybody can take from the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Kelenic Comeback

    Jorge Montanez discusses Jarred Kelenic's return to Seattle and why Jarren Duran is worth a pickup in the latest Waiver Wired. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

  • PFF lists these three Giants as franchise building blocks

    The New York Giants have a lot of young talent, but who are their top three franchise building blocks?

  • Pakistan bus blast kills 13 including Chinese; Beijing blames bomb

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan/BEIJING (Reuters) -A blast on a bus killed 13 people in north Pakistan on Wednesday, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing said was a bomb attack but Islamabad called a vehicle failure. Two Pakistani soldiers were also among the dead after the explosion sent the bus over a ravine, local government and police sources told Reuters. Chinese engineers and Pakistani construction workers have for several years been working on hydroelectric projects as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative in the western province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa, where the blast occurred.