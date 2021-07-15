  • Oops!
Yankees-Red Sox game postponed Thursday due to COVID-19 issue

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
The second half of the 2021 MLB season is off to a rough start. Thursday's game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was reportedly postponed due to COVID-19 issues, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

MLB confirmed the postponement in a statement. The league cited positive tests within the Yankees organization as the reason for the postponement. 

The contest was expected to be the first major-league game played after the All-Star break. The game was the only one on the MLB schedule Thursday.

While the postponement seemed abrupt, there were warning signs the Yankees were dealing with COVID-19 issues early Thursday. The team placed both Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 Injured List prior to the game. The team did not provide a reason for placing both players on the list. Being placed on the COVID-19 Injured List does not mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Things escalated later in the day as the team canceled batting practice due to health and safety reasons. 

This story will be updated.

New York Yankees logo on stadium seat.
The Yankees will not play the Red Sox on Thursday. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

