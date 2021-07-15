Yankees-Red Sox game postponed Thursday due to COVID-19 issue

The second half of the 2021 MLB season is off to a rough start. Thursday's game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was reportedly postponed due to COVID-19 issues, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Yankees-Red Sox tonight postponed due to NYY’s COVID-19 issue, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 15, 2021

MLB confirmed the postponement in a statement. The league cited positive tests within the Yankees organization as the reason for the postponement.

The contest was expected to be the first major-league game played after the All-Star break. The game was the only one on the MLB schedule Thursday.

While the postponement seemed abrupt, there were warning signs the Yankees were dealing with COVID-19 issues early Thursday. The team placed both Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 Injured List prior to the game. The team did not provide a reason for placing both players on the list. Being placed on the COVID-19 Injured List does not mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Things escalated later in the day as the team canceled batting practice due to health and safety reasons.

Yankees have canceled pregame batting practice as they work through COVID-19 testing and health and safety protocols. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 15, 2021

This story will be updated.