Yankees, Red Sox announce lineups for Friday's game at Fenway Park

The New York Yankees are visiting Fenway Park for the first time this season to take on their hated rival Boston Red Sox in a three-game series starting tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Since losing superstar Aaron Judge, the Yankees (39-30, 3rd in AL East), are under .500 (4-5) and have not won back-to-back games. New York has scored four or fewer runs in seven of its past nine games without the 2022 AL MVP in the lineup.

Outside of their series win in the Bronx last weekend, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Boston either. The Red Sox (34-35, 5th in AL East) dropped two of three at home against the Colorado Rockies and are 6-8 in June. Despite the losing record, the Red Sox finds themselves five games back in the AL wild-card race.

Domingo German will make his 13th start of the season for the Bronx Bombers. The 30-year old is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts in June. German limited the damage against the Red Sox last weekend as he pitched six innings and allowed only one run on six hits.

Boston is sending Tanner Houck to the mound for the Saturday rematch versus German. He was tagged for just two runs but allowed the go-ahead home run to Willie Calhoun in the home half of the sixth inning to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Here are the lineups for tonight's game:

New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox

See you at Fenway. pic.twitter.com/fHTDuF7Zbo — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2023

