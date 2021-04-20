Yankees recall Mike Ford from Alternate Site following Jay Bruce retirement

Mike Ford yankees blue spring jersey

In an expected move, the Yankees have recalled 1B Mike Ford from the Alternate Site, the team announced Tuesday.

Following the surprise retirement from the game by Jay Bruce, the Yankees needed another first baseman on the roster after DJ LeMahieu moved over primarily to the position with the addition of Rougned Odor filling the second base void.

Now, with Ford aboard, he can expel LeMahieu from the position if Aaron Boone wants and just might bring some fresh lefty at-bats to a group struggling at the plate.

The Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night in the Bronx, so we'll see if Ford is placed at first base immediately.