Yankees recall Domingo German from Alternate Site

Domingo German throwing vs Rays

The Yankees have brought back RHP Domingo German from the Alternate Site, the team announced on Thursday.

German is expected to start against the the Cleveland Indians to begin the new series after splitting with the Atlanta Braves.

German had a rough start to the season on the mound, pitching to a 9.00 ERA after allowing seven earned runs in seven innings.

His last start was on April 10 against the Tampa Bay Rays, letting up four earned on eight hits, including two homers.

German was stellar throughout spring, so it was surprising to see him falter early on. Then again, the way this Yankees team is going at the moment, he isn't the only one who didn't like how it all began.

He'll look to reverse that trend in Cleveland.

