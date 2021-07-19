Yankees reach deal with 2021 MLB Draft pick Trey Sweeney

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
Trey Sweeney summer 2019
Trey Sweeney summer 2019

The Yankees and their No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Eastern Illinois SS Trey Sweeney, have reached a deal, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

New York will be giving Sweeney $3 million, which is close to the slot value for that pick at around $3.2 million.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Sweeney slashed .328/.437/.517 with 17 homers and 58 RBI in 117 games over his college career. Using his left-handed bat, he has both raw power and contact ability.

"I feel like I bring a lot of diversity," Sweeney said on draft night. "I'm a versatile player and reliable on both sides of the ball. I'm a hard worker and love the game of baseball, so I'm ready to play."

Yankees VP of domestic amateur scouting, Damon Oppenheimer, added: "He has excellent raw power and contact ability, and he can hit to all fields with strong plate discipline. At shortstop, he has a good clock, doesn't play rushed and has good field awareness. His timing for both getting to ground balls and getting the ball across the infield is excellent. We also really like Trey's make-up as he's smart with good instincts. With his overall tool set, we believe he has the potential to be an impact player."

Sweeney will likely see rookie ball reps soon as he gets acclimated to being a pro now. Then, it'll be up to him to work his way through the ranks to eventually wear the pinstripes one day.

Recommended Stories

  • Dogs of the day: Blue Jays lead four longshots who have tempting odds to win their divisions

    There's some value to be had in the MLB division winners market.

  • Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 9-1 win over Red Sox, including Jameson Taillon's scoreless outing

    The short-handed Yankees recorded a second straight win over the Boston Red Sox with Sunday's 9-1 rout at Yankee Stadium.

  • Nobel Peace Prize winner says Olympics deserves the award

    The Olympic movement deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize, former award winner Muhammad Yunus said Monday. Yunus, a Bangladeshi banker who was awarded his Nobel in 2006 for pioneering micro-credit loans to impoverished people, has worked with the International Olympic Committee on a business program for athletes. “I think it has a very good case to establish itself as a candidate,” Yunus said in an online conference call ahead of receiving an Olympic award at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games on Friday.

  • Red Sox teetering atop AL East amid diminished confidence, increased frustration

    What's plaguing the Red Sox during their current rough patch? John Tomase has noticed a recent trend that's a considerable departure from Boston's early-season success.

  • Rougned Odor's recent impact on Yankees translates in rout of Red Sox: 'He's been everything we could've hoped for'

    Rougned Odor's recent impact on the Yankees translated Sunday in a series-winning rout of the Boston Red Sox.

  • Pirates sign No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis

    The Pittsburgh Pirates signed catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in last week's 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. The 21-year-old Davis, who played for the University of Louisville, received a $6.5 million signing bonus, according to MLB Network. "As we started this searching process last summer, it was really important for us to find the best player," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a Sunday morning press conference.

  • Aric Almirola shocks playoff landscape with New Hampshire win

    Aric Almirola, who entered Sunday winless and 27th in points, now has a seat at the NASCAR Cup Series playoff table after his victory at New Hampshire.

  • Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey draws six-figure bid

    Bids for the jersey Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani wore during the All-Star Game this week have significantly outpaced those of other players in an online auction to benefit MLB Charities.Driving the news: The top offer for Ohtani's signed jersey was $111,120 on Saturday afternoon. The next closest player's bid sat at $5,010.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.He has more than double the number of bids on his uniform than the next closest player belongin

  • 50 years ago, Tiger Stadium hosted one of the greatest All-Star games in baseball history

    Six future Hall of Famers hit round-trippers in a Home Run Derby of sorts during the 1971 All-Star Game at Detroit's Tiger Stadium.

  • 2022 5-star Michigan football target picks Clemson

    #Michigan made a strong effort, but it wasn't enough.

  • Visitors to UK dismayed by new quarantine rules

    They should be heading to so called 'freedom day' in London. Instead these Eurostar passengers traveling from Paris are eyeing down quarantine.''I was very disappointed because I was hopping to see family and I haven't been to England in two year. At the same time, you know, I'm there to see people more than to going and visiting, and tourism, so I guess that's just the way it is.''Anyone arriving from France will still have to quarantine at home or in other accommodation for five to 10 days, despite Britain having far more cases.The UK government said it was scrapping the planned easing of coronavirus rules for travellers from France because of the presence there of the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa."Where I was staying, at my parents', there were 20 times less cases than in the UK. I am forced to do a 10 day quarantine while the British government lifts all the restrictions and is going for a policy of herd immunity. It's a bit of an incoherent policy and I think it is frustrating, that we are taken as scapegoats."French authorities have said the bulk of cases of the Beta variant come from the overseas territories of La Reunion and Mayotte, rather than mainland France, where it is not widespread.France's junior European affairs minister called the UK's decision 'excessive' in an interview on French TV Monday.And for some tourists the restrictions are a step too far.''I was in Germany last week, I could go where I wanted, as in France this week, I could go where I wanted. But now what? I go to England, I have to stay in a hotel for days. No, I'm not doing that."

  • ‘Law and Order’ Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

    A Queens, N.Y. grand jury indicted TV actor Isaiah Stokes for murder on Friday. Stokes is accused of fatally shooting a man who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February. “The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a […]

  • Drew Brees apparently won’t be coming out of retirement during the 2021 season

    More than a decade ago, Brett Favre proved that franchise quarterbacks can retire and unretire and re-retire and re-unretire. Drew Brees apparently won’t be following that path. Asked by Mike Tirico, who handled the final Football Morning in America of Peter King’s annual break, whether Brees would return if a team needs an in-season injury [more]

  • Ogwumike sisters and Elizabeth Williams file last-ditch CAS appeal to save Olympic dreams

    The Ogwumike sisters and Elizabeth Williams were left off of the U.S. Olympic basketball roster, so they are fighting to compete for Nigeria in Tokyo.

  • Red Sox vs. Yankees Highlights

    Torres, Odor power Yankees to 9-1 win over Red Sox

  • U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum highlights America's best athletes, their achievements

    Dana Jacobson recently visited the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She spoke with iconic Olympians Peggy Fleming, Jim Craig and Michelle Dusserre Farrell. They shared how their journeys of triumph and adversity taught them lessons that transcend sports.

  • Detroit Red Wings' list of unprotected players an indictment on former first-round picks

    Leaving Dennis Cholowski exposed in the 2021 NHL expansion draft is a damming indictment of the Detroit Red Wings' 2016 NHL draft

  • The Rush: COVID enters the Olympic village, Messi’s record-setting post

    Two athletes from South Africa are the first to test positive in the Olympic village, Messi sets a social media record, Texas A&M athletes get the bag, and Space Jams tops the box office

  • Top 10 Prospects: July 19

    Christopher Crawford updates his top prospects still in the minor leagues that have a chance to make a fantasy impact. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.