Yankees - Rangers game slated for Saturday postponed. Here's the new series schedule
Rain has wreaked havoc on the Yankees' series against the Texas Rangers this weekend.
Their game that was scheduled for Saturday at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to Monday at 1:05 p.m. at the Stadium.
It comes one day after the series opener that was supposed to be Friday night was postponed to Sunday, and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader that starts at 1:05 p.m.
Fans holding tickets for Saturday's game can use them for Monday's makeup game, or exchange them for a similar regular-season game subject to availability.
Saturday's postponement means that the Yankees had three consecutive days off after Thursday's scheduled off day.
