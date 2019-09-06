Yankees put rivalry aside, pay visit to recovering Red Sox legend David Ortiz

The Yankees and Red Sox agree on one thing: Their respect and appreciation for David Ortiz. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The storied rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will continue this weekend at Fenway Park in Boston.

On the field, that is.

Off the field, the rivalry was pushed aside as two Yankees players paid a special visit to Red Sox legend David Ortiz as he continues his recovery from a June 9 shooting in the Dominican Republic that left him hospitalized for six weeks.

Yankees duo visits David Ortiz

Shortly after the Yankees arrived in Boston on Thursday, Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez both went to visit David Ortiz at his home.

“My boy came to check up on his boy!!!” Ortiz wrote of Encarnacion’s visit in response to an Instagram post.

“Honored, Mr. Ortiz. Wishing you a long life so you can continue to help and inspire future generations,” Sanchez wrote on his Instagram page.

Encarnacion and Sanchez are among the Dominican natives who have drawn inspiration from Ortiz on the field and off the field. As Sanchez put it before Friday's series opener in Boston, Ortiz is a legendary figure in their home country.

From ESPN:

"I was really happy to see him and to see him healthy. He's a legend in the Dominican Republic and for all of us Dominican players. I played against him in 2016, and he was always good to me and gave me really good advice."

No baseball rivalry will ever come between friendship and respect. Not even Yankees-Red Sox.

Alex Cora provides David Ortiz update

Speaking to the media on Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed appreciation for the Yankees players visiting Ortiz. He also provided an update on Ortiz’s condition.

From MassLive:

“I’m glad the boys were able to go over there. There’s a lot of guys who have stopped by throughout,” Cora said. "A lot of energy, obviously lost some weight. He’s back to eating mangu and salami and all that good stuff. He’s good. He’s in a good place.”

Cora also noted that Ortiz has been paying attention and “watching every game” the Red Sox have played this summer. Though it’s been a disappointing season for Boston, one can imagine they’ve played a role in lifting Ortiz’s spirits.

Now we’re all looking forward to the day when Ortiz returns to the ballpark and feels the love from baseball fans not only in Boston, but all over the world.

