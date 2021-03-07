Yankees pummel Mets 12-5 in Game 1 of Subway Series
New York Yankees took game 1 of the Subway Series double-header behind home runs from Luke Voit, Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was happy with his team's offense after taking Game 1 from the Mets in the Subway Series.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks about Luis Severino's rough stretch on the mound and why he still has confidence in the team's ace.
Jay Bruce belted a solo HR and Jameson Taillon pitched two impressive innings against his former team in the Yankees 3-2 loss to the Pirates in Bradenton. Bruce: 'I know I'm good enough to be on the roster'. Taillon , after throwing just 7 pitches in his first outing, faced more challenging in-game situations. Taillon and Bruce are both from the Houston area and crossed paths several years ago in their hometown.
Luis Severino and Aaron Judge discuss their experience at the All-Star Game. Justine Ward and Andy Martino discuss key Yankee storylines.
In 2021, the Yankees are once again a formidable AL East team that has World Series contender written all over them. Will that be the same three seasons from now?
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and manager Aaron Boone discuss the club's current slump and the absence of Aaron Judge from the lineup.
Aaron Judge and other MLB all-stars talk about the Fortnite craze during media day in Washington D.C.
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit both have the power but who has the edge as best in NY?
Yankees GM Brian Cashman reveals the news that catcher Gary Sanchez will require shoulder surgery that could sideline him until opening day.
The Mets split the day-night double header against the Yankees, winning 10-4. Pete Alonso shined with a 3-run homer in the 1st inning.
SNY gets ready for tonight's Subway Series stop in the Bronx, as the Mets and Yankees meet again.
Todd Frazier hit his sixth home run this season in the bottom of the first inning to give the Mets a 3-0 lead over the Rockies.
Luis Severino, the ace of the Yankees, is headed to the IL with rotator cuff inflammation. Will this lead to a big free agent signing?
