Yankees prospects who could make an impact in 2023

The Yankees’ uncertainty at shortstop for the 2023 season guarantees we’ll be hearing the names Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza all winter as the club reshapes its roster. Both high-level prospects figure to have some kind of impact on the big-league team next year, whether Peraza is dealt for help in another area or one of them proves better than shaky incumbent Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The Yankees have several others who are “pushing up,” to use a phrase favored by Brian Cashman. Some, like Volpe and Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera, are obvious, familiar names. Others are still in the process of making their names in the minor leagues. And one is kind of a fanciful suggestion for as soon as ‘23, but we know you want to read about him, so he and his long-shot status will be included.

Here’s an early look at several Yankee prospects who could make an impact in 2023:

Anthony Volpe, SS

The Yankees’ top prospect reached Triple-A this past season, recording a slash line of .236/.313/.405 and three homers in 22 games at the highest level in the minors. He also whiffed 30 times in that span. In 132 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Volpe hit 21 home runs and stole 50 bases in 57 tries. He was the only player in all of the minor leagues to get 20-plus homers and 50-plus steals.

He led all Yankees’ minor leaguers in hits, doubles (35), steals and extra-base hits. He was, at least by one scout’s estimation, better at shortstop defensively this year, but he may still have to convince some people in the game that he can handle the position long term. Regardless, the 21-year-old is a popular, promising middle-infield hopeful who could find his way to the Bronx next season. Even Cashman told reporters at the recent GM meetings that Volpe was “close.”



Oswald Peraza, SS

Peraza made it to the majors in 2022, batting .302 with a .404 on-base percentage and .429 slugging in 18 games late in the year. He also slugged his first MLB homer and got a start in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Yankees may have made a mistake by not giving him more playing time and not calling him up earlier, especially considering how three different players started at shortstop in the postseason. But maybe Peraza will break through this year. The 22-year-old did not seem fazed by his time with the big club. He “can really play shortstop defensively,” one scout noted, and Cashman a year ago was touting Peraza’s ability with the glove. In 99 games at Triple-A, Peraza batted .259 with 19 homers and 33 steals.

Oswaldo Cabrera, Utility

Maybe he’s already an established big leaguer considering that he had 44 games of experience in 2022 and eight more in the postseason. But Cabrera, who turns 24 in March, is still enough of an unfinished product to include here. He dazzled defensively wherever the Yankees put him – he played every infield position and both corner outfield spots – and injected energy when he arrived. He had a .740 OPS with the Yanks (109 OPS-plus) and hit six home runs after notching an .832 OPS at Triple-A. He was overmatched in the postseason (2-for-28, one homer), but it’s hard not to see him making an impact next year. “He’s got a good swing, short to the ball,” one scout said.

Clayton Beeter, RHP

Beeter, the 24-year-old righty obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Joey Gallo, could end up as a starter or reliever. He needs to harness his command, according to a scout, and he’s a promising arm if he does. In seven starts after the trade, Beeter had a 2.13 ERA at Double-A Somerset. Overall, he had a 4.56 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) and struck out 129 in 77 innings while walking 46 and allowing 64 hits.



Greg Weissert, RHP

The former 18th-round pick from Fordham was named the International League’s Pitcher of the Year, made his MLB debut in August and was part of the ALCS roster, though he did not pitch. In 11.1 innings with the Yankees, he had a 5.56 ERA, struck out 11, walked five and gave up six hits. His numbers were skewed by two outings in which he gave up three runs apiece. In his final eight appearances, he held hitters to a .136 average and allowed one run in six innings. Weissert, who thrives with a sinker/slider combo, was a dominant reliever in Triple-A, striking out 70 in 48 innings while only walking 19 and allowing just 24 hits.

Randy Vasquez, RHP

Vasquez, who just turned 24, capped off his first full season in Double-A by throwing the first eight innings of a combined no-hitter in the win that clinched the Eastern League championship for Somerset. Nice way to seize a big moment, eh? In 25 starts, he had a 3.90 ERA and struck out 120 in 115.1 innings while walking 41. His elite-spin curveball is probably his best pitch.

Jasson Domínguez, OF

It’s probably too early to include Domínguez on a list like this, but his tools and the hype around him make him a prospect-y newsmaker. He went from low Class A to high Class A to Double-A last season and left quite a lasting image – he homered twice in the clinching game for the Eastern League title and batted .450 overall with three homers in five Double-A postseason games. Overall, he had an .837 OPS and 16 homers in 120 games in the minors. What if he starts the season at Double-A, rakes and then continues to improve against the more experienced pitchers of Triple-A? Maybe then the Yanks could see if he can help the big club. Or maybe it’s all too soon. Domínguez won’t even turn 20 until February, there’s big potential for swing-and-miss and his defense needs work.