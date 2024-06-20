Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez to miss at least eight weeks with 'pretty significant' oblique strain

Speaking with reporters ahead of Thursday afternoon’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez will be sidelined “at least eight weeks” with a “pretty significant” oblique strain.

Boone clarified that it would be at least eight weeks until the outfielder is "playing in games," which means he wouldn't even start a rehab assignment until mid-August at the earliest, putting the rest of this season in jeopardy.

Dominguez was activated off the 60-day IL last week after having Tommy John surgery last year, but felt something in his left side while swinging in a game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend.

Dominguez had technically been on a rehab assignment since mid-May, playing across three levels before being reinstated from the IL and assigned to the RailRiders on June 13. Overall, Dominguez has appeared in 23 games this season, slashing .356/.404/.609 with six home runs and 13 RBI.

The No. 30 overall prospect in baseball and the Yankees' top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Dominguez was called up to the majors late last season, appearing in eight games with a .258/.303/.677 slash line. He hit four home runs and drove in seven runs before his season ended in early September due to a torn UCL.