Yankees prospect Clarke Schmidt shut down with elbow injury

Ryan Morik
·1 min read
Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt throws pitch against Baltimore Orioles
The Yankees are shutting down pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt with an elbow injury, manager Aaron Boone announced on Monday.

Schmidt has a strain in his common extensor tendon, Boone said, but his previously operated UCL is "in tact and fine." The 25-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2017

Boone said he expects Schmidt to be shut down for somewhere between three and four weeks, and it's possible he will miss Opening Day.

Schmidt made his MLB debut in 2020 - he appeared in three games and totaled 6.1 innings, allowing five earned runs (7.11 ERA). In 27 minor league games (25 starts), Schmidt owns a 3.39 ERA (43 earned runs/114 innings) and a 1.132 WHIP.

