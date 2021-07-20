Yankees promote Estevan Florial from Triple-A

Yankees' Estevan Florial batting during Mets game 2020

The Yankees have recalled OF Estevan Florial prior to their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, the team announced.

Florial comes up to the Yanks as Trey Amburgey is placed on the 10-day IL after unfortunately needing to leave his Major League debut on Sunday night after trying to beat out a groundball.

Florial hasn't been doing too well in the minors this season, but with the injuries decimating the Yanks' outfield right now, he's needed. Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar is on the IL, and Aaron Judge is in COVID-19 protocols. So Ryan LaMarre, Brett Gardner and Greg Allen have to hold it down in the meantime with Florial.

In 52 total games between Double- and Triple-A this season, Florial is slashing .214/.315/.404 with 12 homers and 31 RBI.

He made his Major League debut last season, playing just one game against the Mets where he went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts.