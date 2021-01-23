Yankees are a possibility for free agent OF Yasiel Puig: report

Yasiel Puig with Reds

The Yankees number one priority this offseason was re-signing DJ LeMahieu, and outside of accomplishing that goal and signing Corey Kluber to a one-year deal, that Bombers’ offseason has been fairly quiet.

Perhaps adding an outfielder is still on their to-do list, though.

According to former big-league GM and now analyst for CBS Sports Jim Bowden, the Yankees, Royals and Marlins are all possibilities for 30-year-old veteran Yasiel Puig.





An All-Star with the Dodgers in 2014, Puig has a career slash line of .277/.348/.475 with 132 home runs and 415 RBI, though he hasn’t quite lived up to the superstar hype that he entered the majors with back in 2013, when he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

He last played in the majors in 2019, splitting the year with the Reds and Indians. He was set to sign a one-year deal to play with the Braves in 2020, but a positive COVID-19 test result led to the deal falling through. Puig remained unsigned and did not play in 2020.

The Yankees currently have a number of outfield options under contract, including Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier, Mike Tauchman, and Giancarlo Stanton, though Stanton is more typically used as a DH.

Puig could provide the Yankees with some depth, especially if they don’t re-sign free agent Brett Gardner.