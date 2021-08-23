Yankees place Zack Britton on IL, pull Miguel Andujar from rehab assignment

Zack Britton about to deliver a pitch in road uniform close crop

The Yankees have placed LHP Zack Britton on the 10-day IL (retroactive to Aug. 20) due to a left elbow sprain, the team announced Monday.

Britton had been struggling lately, having allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over his last three innings, spanning five appearances.

For the season, Britton has a 5.89 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 18.1 innings.

While placing Britton on the IL, the Yanks recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the COVID-19 IL.

Additionally, New York returned INF/OF Miguel Andujar from his rehab assignment and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

