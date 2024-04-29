Yankees place red-hot Alex Verdugo on paternity list before big Baltimore series

BALTIMORE — Alex Verdugo is adding a new pup to his pack.

The outfielder, who loves calling the Yankees “dogs,” was placed on the paternity list on Monday, as he and his girlfriend have been expecting a child. Players can spend one to three days on MLB’s paternity list.

The Yankees announced Verdugo’s temporary absence prior to starting a four-game set against the Orioles at Camden Yards. Verdugo was swinging a hot bat prior to the highly-anticipated series between division rivals, slashing .333/.425/.561 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over his last 19 games.

The 27-year-old Verdugo had been even better over his last eight games, batting .357 with two homers and eight ribbies. Both of those homers came in Milwaukee over the weekend, where the Yankees scored 36 runs in three games.

Verdugo, who has stabilized the left field position, is hitting .267/.358/.446 with four homers and 13 RBI overall this season, his first with the Yankees.

With backups Taylor Trammell and Trent Grisham already on the bench, the Yankees opted against replacing Verdugo with another outfielder. Instead, the team promoted Carlos Narváez.

Aaron Boone has called the catcher “elite” behind the plate, but the Yankees now have three backstops on their roster; there’s also Jose Trevino and Austin Wells. However, the 25-year-old Narváez has also played first base in the minors.

The Yankees don’t have a true backup at first for Anthony Rizzo, though Oswaldo Cabrera has dabbled there with DJ LeMahieu on the injured list.

Narváez, who has yet to make his major league debut, was batting .211 with two homers and 12 RBI over 23 games at Triple-A. He hit .239 with 12 longballs and 44 RBI over 100 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season.