Yankees place Jonathan Loaisiga on 60-day IL due to right flexor strain

The Yankees' bullpen has taken a big early-season hit, with Jonathan Loaisiga landing on the 60-day IL due to a right flexor strain.

Dennis Santana has been called up to replace Loaisiga on the roster.

Loaisiga landing on the 60-day IL instead of the 15-day IL means the earliest he can return is June.

He had been expected to be one of the main bridges to closer Clay Holmes, often providing more than one inning at a clip, and New York will have to rely more on relievers like Ian Hamilton in the late innings in his absence.

Along with Loaisiga, bullpen arms Tommy Kahnle and Scott Effross are also on the IL.

Kahnle is dealing with shoulder inflammation, while Effross -- who was set to return this season from Tommy John surgery -- had back surgery and is expected to be out until the second half of the season.

Loaisiga was limited to just 17.2 innings in 2023 due to a bone spur in his elbow that required arthroscopic surgery in April, and elbow issues that flared up in September.

As far as Loaisiga's latest setback, a flexor strain can often be a precursor to Tommy John surgery, but it isn't yet known if Loaisiga is in danger of undergoing surgery.

The 29-year-old is in his final year of arbitration (earning $2.5 million), and is set for free agency after the season.