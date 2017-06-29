Holliday joins Castro, Hicks on Yanks' DL; Austin next?

New York Yankees' Matt Holliday hits a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Matt Holliday joined Starlin Castro, Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird on the disabled list of the slumping New York Yankees due to a viral infection, and Tyler Austin also could be heading to the DL.

Manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Holliday returned to New York for more tests. Girardi said doctors ruled out mononucleosis.

''We're really not seeing much improvement,'' Girardi said. ''I think our biggest concern is with the fatigue factor and him not eating a lot. Even if he did start to feel better it would take three or four days to get his strength back, so when you start to add that all up you're looking at 10 days.''

He said Holliday has tended to feel worse as a day wears on.

''I think he's probably lost a little weight,'' Girardi said. ''He just kind of looks peaked. His eyes kind of look like they're sagging back, that look you get. It just doesn't look like a very energetic person.''

New York had lost 11 of 14 entering Wednesday and trailed AL East leader Boston by a game.

Girardi said Austin could also be headed there because of a sore right hamstring. Austin was out of the lineup Wednesday after starting the previous four games. The first baseman was called up from Triple-A last week after the Yankees designated slumping Chris Carter for assignment.

The 37-year-old Holliday is batting .262 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 68 games in his first season in New York. The move was made retroactive to Sunday.

Castro went on the DL on Tuesday with a strained right hamstring, a day after Hicks was disabled because of a strained right oblique. Bird has not played for the Yankees since May 1 because of a bruised right ankle. Pitchers CC Sabathia (strained left hamstring) and Adam Warren (right shoulder inflammation) also are on the DL.

New York recalled infielder Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and he was the designated hitter in his major league debut. The 22-year-old began the season with Double-A Trenton, where he hit .312 with seven homers and 52 RBIs, then batted .308 in seven games at Triple-A Scranton.

Andujar found out late Tuesday night he was being called up.

''They didn't tell me specifically what my role is going to be,'' he said through a translator. ''They gave me a very nice welcome here, but for me, I've just got to be ready. For whatever they need, I've got to be ready to help the team.''

New York said Carter accepted an outright assignment to Scranton. Hitting .204 with eight homers and 23 RBIs, Carter was designated for assignment after Friday night's 2-1 victory over Texas, when he went 0 for 4 and struck out with one out in the 10th inning and the potential winning run at third.