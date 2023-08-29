Yankees place Harrison Bader on waivers: reports

Jul 26, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) scores a run against New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) on a sacrifice fly by Yankees left fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa (not pictured) during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have placed outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers, according to multiple reports.

After arriving in a trade with St. Louis for Jordan Montgomery in August last season, Bader was a key contributor in the postseason, hitting five home runs in nine games while batting .333 and posting a 1.262 OPS.

However, injury issues have kept him in and out of the lineup for parts of this season and the 29-year-old outfielder has struggled of late, posting a .195 average and .483 OPS over his last 23 games.

Bader is the second veteran the Yankees have parted ways with Tuesday after Josh Donaldson was released. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reported earlier that the club released Donaldson now to give the veteran a chance to play in the postseason.

The same could be true for Bader, who could be claimed by Thursday and would be eligible for another team’s postseason roster. The move will also open up more playing time in the outfield for some of the Yankees' young prospects.

Any team that claims Bader would have to pick up the tab on the final month of his salary, which ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported is less than $1 million.



In 82 games with New York this season, Bader has 20 extra-base hits (including 11 home runs) and 37 RBI and slashed .242/.279/.370 for a .649 OPS and a below-average 77 OPS+.