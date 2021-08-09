Yankees place Gleyber Torres on 10-day IL with left thumb sprain

Gleyber Torres swings vs. Mariners home jersey

After leaving Sunday's game early after sliding into second base, Gleyber Torres has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain.

"We'll know a lot more in the next couple days when he sees specialists and all that," manager Aaron Boone said pregame Monday. "I would say last night we got good news. I think we were concerned that it was going to be more serious and as of right now it's a sprained thumb. Realistically we'll have a better idea in the next couple of days...

"I was texting with Gleyber too, and I think he was a little bit relieved. He's back in New York and at the stadium doing some rehab stuff and feeling better."

Based on the IL stint, Boone told reporters that Torres could miss anywhere between 10 and 20 days.



The Yankees also have plenty of other IL issues - Anthony Rizzo, Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, and Gary Sanchez all have COVID-19, while Aroldis Chapman, Gio Urshela, Miguel Andujar, Domingo German, and Clint Frazier all have injuries.

Torres has been a streaky hitter for the Yankees all season long, but the injury is bad timing for Torres, who had been heating up over his last eight games, including three hits on Sunday.



Torres is slashing .253/.328/.351 this year with six home runs and 42 RBI, just two seasons after belting 38 dingers and driving in 90 runs.

With Torres hitting the IL, the Yanks have recalled RHP Nick Nelson and signed infielder Andrew Velasquez to a major league contract.

