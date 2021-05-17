Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day IL with quad strain

Stanton in dugout 2019 with sweater on

The Yankees announced on Monday that Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain.

The move is retroactive to May 14, when Stanton was scratched late from that game's lineup with what the team called left quad tightness.

Stanton was roping the ball before going on the IL, as he has slashed .378/.432/.689 in his last 18 games.

He is currently tied for the team lead with 24 RBI, while his nine homers are second behind Aaron Judge's 12 -- which also is tied for the MLB lead.

Stanton also had a 19-game stretch where he had at least one batted ball wit an exit velocity of at least 107 mph.

This is Stanton's fourth IL stint since joining the Yankees -- he also missed time in the 2019 postseason with a quad injury.

The Yankees called up RHP Albert Abreu to replace Stanton on the roster.