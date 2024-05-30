Yankees place Clarke Schmidt on 15-day IL with lat strain

The Yankees announced Thursday they have placed RHP Clarke Schmidt on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain.

The move comes as a surprise as the 28-year-old has made every single start this season, including his last outing on May 26 against the Padres. The move is retroactive to May 27, which means he's eligible to return on June 11.

Schmidt has been a solid piece to the Yankees rotation this season, going 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over his 11 starts.

To replace Schmidt on the roster, the Yankees recalled RHP Cody Morris from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Morris, 27, pitched last season with the Cleveland Guardians. In six outings, he gave up six earned runs over eight innings. In 13 appearances (one start) with Triple-A, however, Morris has been more effective.

In 22.1 innings pitched, he's given up seven runs (2.82 ERA) while striking out 32 batters.

Schmidt was scheduled to make his start this weekend against the San Francisco Giants. It's unclear if Morris will start in his stead or if the Yankees will go with an opener situation.