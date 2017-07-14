Yankees pitcher Pineda facing Tommy John ligament surgery

Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on July 5, 2017 (AFP Photo/Jim McIsaac)

New York (AFP) - New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda needs Tommy John surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament, the Major League Baseball team said Friday.

The 28-year-old right-hander plans to get a second opinion before opting to have the season-ending ligament procedure, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team has recommended the operation.

Pineda's last start was on July 5, when he gave up nine hits and five runs in just three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pineda is 8-4 with a 4.39 earned-run average and 92 strikeouts over 96 1/3 innings in 17 starts this season. He was 6-2 with a 3.32 earned-run average in the first two months of the season.

It's terrible timing for Pineda, who is scheduled to become a free agent for the first time in his career after this season.

He has dealt with significant injury before, coming back from a serious shoulder problem after arriving in New York in 2012.

The Yankees have lost 17 of their last 25 games and are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

Cashman told reporters prior to Friday's game against the Red Sox in Boston that the Yankees will be "careful buyers" as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.

"I've been trying to add, not subtract," Cashman said.