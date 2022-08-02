Yankees pitcher Luis Severino unhappy after being placed on 60-day injured list

Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
·1 min read
Luis Severino was surprised and unhappy when Yankees team trainers told him that they were transferring him to the 60-day injured list.

Severino was clearly annoyed that the team plans to keep him in a holding pattern until mid-September.

Severino told reporters he had no issue with the lat muscle that put him on the injured list after his July 13 start.

The move obviously cleared room on the 40-man roster for the pitchers the Yankees acquired on Monday.

Severino said the Yankees explained it to him that they would build him up to start like it was a second spring training. Severino played catch at 90 feet Tuesday.

