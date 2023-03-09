Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon will start season on IL with forearm strain

The New York Yankees' season is not off to the most auspicious start, injury wise.

General manager Brian Cashman announced during a media session on Thursday that starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has a forearm strain and will not throw for at least 7-10 days. He won't be ready in time for Opening Day and will start the 2023 season on the injured list.

According to Cashman, he doesn't consider the injury to be "serious."

The Yankees went all in on outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason, but still had some cash to sign Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract to bolster their starting rotation. He was slated to play a major part until this injury, and while Cashman said that Rodon had been through this exact injury last year and played through it, arm and elbow issues are unpredictable.

Fans are right to be concerned, especially since the Yankees haven't had a lot of luck with acquiring pitchers lately. Here's every pitcher the Yankees have acquired since the 2022 trade deadline (who is still on the team), and what's currently wrong with them.

Frankie Montas, out for at least first half of 2023 season due to labrum surgery

Lou Trivino, will start 2023 season IL due to elbow ligament strain

Scott Effross, will likely miss entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery

Tommy Kahnle, will start 2023 on IL due to bicep strain

Carlos Rodon, will start 2023 season on IL due to forearm strain

The Yankees begin their season on March 30 against the San Francisco Giants.