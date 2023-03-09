Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon will start season on IL due to forearm strain

The New York Yankees' season is not off to the most auspicious start, injury-wise.

General manager Brian Cashman announced during a media session Thursday that starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has a forearm strain and will not throw for at least seven to 10 days. Rodon won't be ready for Opening Day and will start the 2023 season on the injured list.

Cashman said he doesn't consider the injury to be "serious."

The Yankees went all-in on outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason but still had some cash to sign Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract to bolster their starting rotation. He was slated to play a major part until this injury. Although Cashman said Rodon went through this exact injury last year and played through it, arm and elbow issues are unpredictable.

Fans are right to be concerned, especially given that the Yankees haven't had a lot of luck in acquiring pitchers lately. Here's every pitcher the Yankees have added since the 2022 trade deadline (who are still on the team) and what's currently wrong with them.

Frankie Montas, out for at least the first half of 2023 due to labrum surgery

Lou Trivino, will start 2023 on the IL due to elbow ligament strain

Scott Effross, will likely miss entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery

Tommy Kahnle, will start 2023 on IL due to biceps strain

Carlos Rodon, will start 2023 season on IL due to forearm strain

The Yankees begin their season March 30 against the San Francisco Giants.