Yankees pair Judge and Stanton nearing returns

New York Yankees All-Star duo Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are nearing returns from injury, according to manager Aaron Boone.

Judge has been sidelined with a right calf strain, while fellow Yankees slugger and 2017 National League (NL) MVP Stanton is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Asked about the pair – who have both been injured since August – Boone told reporters on Friday: "I would say they're both close.

"They're both feeling well. They're both doing well. Hopefully, we're in the final days before they start getting some at-bats."

Boone added: "I would say they're pretty healthy, but there's a building up in the progressions of running bases, the agility stuff and that endurance.

"We're making sure that when they're entering a game, we feel like it's safe. You've got to pass some protocols and some build-ups to get back to a point to where you're in a Major League game and the rigors that goes with that."

Before hurting his hamstring, Stanton was batting .293 with three home runs and seven RBIs through 14 games for the Yankees.

Judge had two doubles, 20 RBIs and nine home runs through 17 games this season.