Yankees' Oswald Peraza scheduled to being rehab assignment on Tuesday

Oswald Peraza, who had been shut down from game action for the last eight weeks, is about to finally get back on the field.

The Yankees' Single-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, announced that Peraza is scheduled to begin a rehab a assignment on Tuesday when the team plays a doubleheader against Clearwater.

The 23-year-old reported feeling some discomfort in his right shoulder in spring training, and was eventually shut down due to a subscapular strain. At the time the injury was announced on March 9, Aaron Boone told reporters that Peraza would be shut down for six-to-eight weeks. This past Saturday marked eight weeks.

Peraza, who resumed throwing in early April, has appeared in 70 games for the Yankees over the past two seasons, slashing .216/.298/.306 with three home runs, 11 doubles, 16 RBI and 23 runs scored.