Yankees and Orioles play with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (48-25, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (51-25, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (6-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (9-1, 2.03 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -147, Orioles +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York is 51-25 overall and 23-11 in home games. The Yankees have gone 25-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore has a 48-25 record overall and a 23-11 record on the road. The Orioles are 32-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 22 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 64 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 11-for-42 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 13 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan O'Hearn is 11-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Aaron Judge: day-to-day (hand), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (hip), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

