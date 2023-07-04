Yankees-Orioles game will start at 1:40 p.m.

Yankee Stadium with the tarp on the field. / Amir Norman/SNY

Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium will begin in a rain delay and will now start at 1:40 p.m., the team announced.

With first pitch originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m., the delay will end up being 35 minutes.

“Please be advised that we do not plan to start today's game on time. We will provide updates as we receive them,” the official Yankees account tweeted prior to the game.

On the day of our nation’s independence, the Yanks are looking to take the second game of their three-game set with the Birds after winning Monday night’s affair in comeback fashion.

