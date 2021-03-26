Yankees option RHP Deivi Garcia to Triple-A
The Yankees announced that prior to Friday's game they have optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Garcia has had a pretty decent spring to this point, pitching to a 3.86 ERA (six earned runs/14.0 innings) and striking out 14 batters.
This presumably means that Domingo German has won the fifth starter job, as he's tossed nine shutout innings this spring. Gerrit Cole, Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon, and Jordan Montgomery will fill out the first four spots.
Garcia made his MLB debut last season, and allowed 19 earned runs in 34.1 innings (4.98 ERA). Ten of those earned runs came in his final two starts of the season - prior to Sept. 20, he owned a 3.28 ERA.
Garcia started Game 2 of the ALDS as an opener last year, allowing a solo home run.
The 21-year-old being sent down to Triple-A means that he'll get reps as a starter, rather than getting limited innings out of the Yankees' bullpen. The Triple-A season does not start until May 4, but the RailRiders' field will once again be used as the Yanks' Alternate Site, so Garcia should keep his pitch count and innings up in any sim games.
It's also safe to assume that Garcia will be the first guy called up in case of emergency or if a spot starter is needed.