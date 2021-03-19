Yankees option INF Mike Ford, INF Thairo Estrada, two others to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Mike Ford yankees blue spring jersey

The Yankees announced multiple roster moves prior to their spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

They optioned INF Mike Ford, INF Thairo Estrada, RHP Albert Abreu, and RHP Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 28-year-old Ford has 14 career home runs in 79 games for the Yanks over the last two seasons, but he's batting just .158 in 19 at-bats this spring training. He hit .135 in 29 games during the shortened 2020 season, after hitting .259 over 50 games in 2019.

Estrada hit .167 in 48 at-bats over 26 games in the big leagues during the 2020 season. The second baseman has just three hits over 10 games down at spring training. During the 2019 season in Triple-A, Estrada hit .266 with eight homers over 60 games.

Abreu has struggled during spring training, as the righty owns a 20.25 ERA with six earned runs in 2.2 IP over three games. He's recorded one save and has struck out two batters. Meanwhile, Kriske has a 3.00 ERA in 3.0 IP over three games, including a save and a hold, as he allowed only one hit and one earned run.