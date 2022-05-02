Yankees option INF/OF Miguel Andujar, RHP Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre

Miguel Andujar cropped 5/1/22

Ahead of an MLB roster crunch from 28 players to 26, the Yankees optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and RHP Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the franchise announced Sunday.

Andujar, whom New York called up last Tuesday while CF Aaron Hicks started paternity leave, posted a 2-for-4 afternoon at the plate in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Royals -- the Yankees' ninth straight victory.

Batting seventh and playing LF, Andujar recorded two singles -- a fifth-inning grounder up the middle and an eighth-inning liner through the hole.

Schmidt, meanwhile, got the win after a sixth inning of relief that followed starting RHP Luis Severino.

Throwing eight strikes on 16 pitches, Schmidt worked ahead before allowing a two-out single to Edward Olivares, but got out of the frame thanks to a caught-stealing snipe by C Kyle Higashioka and SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Schmidt, who started out by getting a Kyle Isbel lineout and Michael A. Taylor strikeout, has yielded two runs (one earned) on four hits (one homer) while fanning eight and walking four in 8 1/3 innings pitched through four relief appearances this season.