Yankees option Domingo German to alternate site following Saturday's loss to Rays

Following the Yankees' 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon, the team optioned starting pitcher Domingo German to the alternate site.

German allowed four runs on eight hits in four innings, including five strikeouts and a walk. He let up a solo home run to Austin Meadows in the bottom of the first, and then allowed another homer to Randy Arozarena in the third inning to make it a 4-0 game.

The RHP is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA over 7.0 IP this season, allowing seven runs on 12 hits and four home runs. He's 20-13 in his career with a 4.64 ERA and 280 strikeouts in 250.0 IP and 40 starts.

He's allowed at least one home run in 12 consecutive starts dating back to July 18, 2019. It's tied for the second-longest streak in team history with Ivan Nova (2015-16) and Phil Hughes (2012), as the record is still held by Dennis Rasmussen (14 consecutive starts) in 1986.

