Yankees optimistic Jasson Dominguez will return ‘sooner rather than later’

The Yankees outfield has received a bit of an upgrade this offseason with the acquisitions of Alex Verdugo and superstar Juan Soto in trades with the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres, respectively.

With those two now added to the mix primarily in the corner outfield spots, it is expected that Aaron Judge will see a ton of time in center field, at least to begin the campaign.

Young top prospect Jasson Dominguez, who is said to be doing really well after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL, will also be back in the mix at some point during the season.

While the Yanks still don’t have an exact timeline for his return from the IL, skipper Aaron Boone told reporters on Thursday afternoon that he’s been encouraged with how the young stars recovery is going.

“I’m optimistic it’ll be sooner rather than later,” Boone said. “He isn’t throwing yet, it’s obviously something we’re not going to rush and we’re going to make sure he’s in a good spot when he’s ready. But when he gets to spring training he’s going to look a lot like a regular player.”

The 20-year-old outfielder tore his way through the Double-A and Triple-A levels before making his big-league debut late last season.

Dominguez was limited to just eight games, but he certainly showed flashes of his star-studded potential. He hit .258 with four homers, a double, seven RBI, a stolen base, and a .980 OPS over that span.

Though he was part of his lineup for just a brief time, Boone was left impressed with the youngsters makeup, and he thinks sky’s the limit.

“I think Jasson’s going to be an awesome player in this league,” he said earlier this offseason. “I love the makeup, I love the talent and I’m excited about his future as a center fielder, as a left fielder potentially down the road depending on what out roster makeup is.

“The fact that surgery went well and he’s going well is exciting for all of us.”