Yankees open 3-game series against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (14-30, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (30-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, five strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-4, 4.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -267, White Sox +216; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

New York has a 30-15 record overall and a 13-6 record at home. The Yankees have hit 60 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

Chicago has a 4-16 record in road games and a 14-30 record overall. The White Sox have a 5-9 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has six doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 16-for-35 with eight doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has a .230 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 11 doubles and three home runs. Korey Lee is 12-for-30 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .287 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

White Sox: Bryan Ramos: day-to-day (quadricep), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.