Yankees Offseason Grades: Analyzing free agency moves and trades for 2021

DJ LeMahieu, Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon treated image

The Yankees offseason would have been a disaster if Job 1 had not been completed, regardless of how the rest of the ledger looked.

But the Yanks re-signed their top target, DJ LeMahieu, hitter extraordinaire, to a six-year, $90-million contract, and all is right with, at least, their offense.

We’ll see about the pitching. In a winter where the Yankees sat out the pursuit of the top free agents from other teams — Trevor Bauer, George Springer and J.T. Realmuto — they nonetheless added boldface mound names that made their offseason intriguing. Risky, too.

Will it translate into the elusive World Series berth that fuels Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and Co.? Boone thinks the Yankees have enough. “I do, absolutely,” he told reporters Wednesday. “Talk is always cheap at this point, but hopefully this is the year where we get to the top of that mountain.”

Here’s a look at the Yankees’ major moves as we kick off spring training, complete with grades. Pencils down, analytics department.

Re-signed DJ LeMahieu

Tops in the world of no-brainers. The Yanks can be a tad homer-or-bust on offense and DJLM’s superlative bat gives them a different wrinkle. In two years in the Bronx, he’s finished fourth and third in AL MVP voting and last year led the AL in hitting, on-base and OPS.

Grade: A+

Signed Corey Kluber

The Anthony McCarron from 2018 was all set to give this move an A, considering Kluber’s immense talent, two Cy Youngs and five straight seasons of 200-plus innings. Of course, things have changed with Kluber because he’s thrown exactly 36.2 frames over the past two seasons, including just one in 2020, thanks to injuries. And Kluber turns 35 in April. But Yankees performance coach Eric Cressey has worked extensively with Kluber, so they had great intel on Kluber’s health. If he’s the same old pitcher or even close, it’s a terrific signing. Risk influences this grade, though.

Grade: B

Traded for Jameson Taillon

The Yanks sent four prospects to Pittsburgh for Taillon, once one of the finest pitching prospects in baseball. He’s shown flashes of his talent in the majors, going 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 2018, and former roommate Gerrit Cole vouches for him. But injuries have interrupted his career — he’s thrown 37.1 innings since the start of 2019, none in 2020, and is coming off his second Tommy John surgery. He’s changed his pitching mechanics and expressed optimism that a retooled motion will help his health and his stuff. If he’s right, this could be a Kluber-esque move. Again, though, risk influences this grade.

Story continues

Grade: B

Pen is mightier?

The Yankees retained Zack Britton by picking up his $14-million option and added Darren O’Day and Justin Wilson to a group also highlighted by Aroldis Chapman and Chad Green. In another relief move, the Yanks dumped Adam Ottavino’s $9 million salary in a trade with Boston. Britton has been a sensational Yankee in two-plus seasons so far and his worm-killer sinker figures to keep him among baseball’s premier relievers. O’Day’s sidearm style will offer opponents a different look than power pitchers such as Green and Chapman and he’s hell on righties — he’s limited them to a .186 average since 2009. Wilson has held righties to a .638 OPS and lefties to a .651 OPS over his career, so he’s not solely a matchup lefty. Unless Ottavino spends the summer devouring Yankee righties in key moments in rivalry games, the Yanks have done well here.

Grade: B+

Committed to Gary Sanchez

Yes, the Kraken can drive fans crazy and had a “horrible” — Cashman’s word — 2020 season. But he doesn’t have to channel a youthful Johnny Bench for the Yankees to win. And catching is down across MLB, so be careful about wishing him gone. Still, the risk of a painful postseason passed ball here looms large, even weighed against Sanchez’s tremendous power, which is enough to blow open a playoff series. The uncertainty leads to this grade.

Grade: C+

Goodbye, old friends

The Yanks let James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ depart as free agents. The Yankees don’t want to be over the luxury tax threshold and it was unlikely that Happ or Paxton would return. But with so much rotation uncertainty, an argument could be made for retaining Tanaka and his consistent quality work, especially in a season in which teams may have to get creative to fill innings after the weird, pandemic-shortened 2020.

Grade: C

Overall

In a recent conversation between an MLB scout and a reporter, the scout said of the Yankees: “They will hit. They will slug. They are savages in the box.” The reference to Boone’s famous quote elicited laughs and both reporter and scout chuckled. Then the scout said, “No, really. He’s right.” The Yanks indeed should again be in the top four in offense (they scored the fourth-most runs last year), which means pitching likely makes the difference in whether they meet their lofty goals. Their moves this winter could get them there if the high-reward part turns out to be right. If high risk wins out, well, whatever midseason moves they make will have to save them.

Grade: B