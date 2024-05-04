Yankees' offense wakes up in ninth for a 2-1 walk-off win over Tigers

The Yankees' offense was shut down by the Detroit Tigers on Friday night until Anthony Rizzo's walk-off single capped off a two-run ninth inning for a 2-1 win.

Here are the takeaways...

-New York's offense entered this weekend's series struggling to score runs. They scored just six runs in their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, and hitters not named Juan Soto were hitting less than .200 in that span.

It didn't get any better on Friday, as the lineup was stuck with two hits and struck out nine times through the first eight innings. And when they did get on base, they could not get that clutch hit.

The Yankees entered Friday with 38 GIDP, the most in the majors, and grounded into two more against the Tigers. The biggest came in the seventh with Gleyber Torres up with men on first and second and one out, and he ended the potential rally with his inning-ending double play.

-In the ninth inning, everything changed. With Tigers reliever Jason Foley on the mound, Aaron Judge singled to lead off before Alex Verdugo hit a bunt to the open left side to put runners at first and second with no out. Giancarlo Stanton hit a double to tie the game at 1-1 before Rizzo hit a single up the middle through the drawn-in infield to win the game.

-Friday's starter, Marcus Stroman, breezed through the first five innings against Detroit. He entered the sixth inning after throwing just 64 pitches but pitched into some trouble. A single and two walks left the bases loaded with one out. Stroman then walked a run in before manager Aaron Boone took him out.

Ian Hamilton came in to finish the inning with a strikeout and groundout to keep the score, 1-0.

What began as a superb start did not end that way as Stroman pitched just 5.1 innings (90 pitches/53 strikes) giving up one run on three hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

-The combination of Hamilton, Victor Gonzalez and Dennis Santana pitched 3.2 innings scoreless innings.

Game MVP: Anthony Rizzo

-The Yankees were in danger of being shut out for the sixth time this season until the team's heroics in the ninth. Rizzo gets the nod here for his clutch hitting when the team needed it most.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees continue their three-game series with the Tigers on Saturday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Clarke Schmidt (2-1, 3.19 ERA) will take on Casey Mize (1-0, 3.08 ERA).