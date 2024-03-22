Yankees Notes: DJ LeMahieu ‘got a ways to go,’ Luis Gil makes strong case to win roster spot

Here are the latest Yankees notes as spring training rolls on...

Latest on DJ LeMahieu

With Opening Day less than a week away, it seems that the window for LeMahieu to avoid the IL to start the season is closing.

Manager Aaron Boone was asked after Friday’s 5-3 win over the Mets about LeMahieu and there was good and bad news.

Boone said that the infielder did some light running and fielded grounders today, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, which the Yankees skipper called a “good sign.”

Boone added: “He’s still got a ways to go to be at the point where he’s ready to play.”

LeMahieu fouled a ball off his foot and suffered a “pretty significant bone bruise” but an MRI came back clean. Considering the veteran’s history with foot injuries, the Yankees don’t want to rush him back.

In 10 spring training games, LeMahieu is hitting .222 (6-for-27) with a double and three RBI.



Anthony Rizzo ‘confident’ he’ll be ready for Opening Day

Rizzo was scratched from Friday’s game with a tight lat, but the first baseman said the scratch was a precaution.

“I’m fully confident I’ll be in there Opening Day,” Rizzo told YES’ Meredith Marakovits.



Rizzo, of course, missed a large chunk of the 2023 season with post-concussion symptoms and has been healthy this spring. Boone said that Rizzo wasn't "too concerned" prior to Friday's game and the veteran infielder's comments reflect that.



In 14 games, Rizzo is hitting .312 (14-for-34) with two home runs and nine RBI.



Mar 16, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Gil makes strong case to break camp

Friday's win over the Mets saw two potential pitchers who can fill in for Gerrit Cole to start the season play.

Gil started Friday’s game and went four innings giving up two runs on two hits and two walks. He also struck out five batters. The only mistake Gil made was a two-run homer that Mark Vientos hit in the second inning.

Boone was asked about Gil and the skipper said it was “a really strong case to be on this team."

In five games (three starts), the 25-year-old has pitched to a 2.87 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 15.2 innings.

Will Warren proceeded Gil on Friday and pitched five strong innings. He gave up just one run on three hits and two walks.

In five games (two starts), Warren has pitched to a 3.52 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 15.1 innings.

The Yankees have a good problem on their hands as Warren, Gil, Luke Weaver and Clayton Beeter have all shown this spring that they are viable options to be a fifth starter.