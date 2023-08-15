Yankees not having ‘earnest’ conversations right now about calling up prospects, Aaron Boone says

New York Yankees center fielder Everson Pereira (93) warms up before spring training practice at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida / Dave Nelson - USA TODAY Sports

With a cavalcade of injuries facing the Yankees – starting pitchers Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes and first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the injured list and several others carrying injuries – at what point does the organization decide to shut down some of the veterans and give younger players an extended run to prepare for the 2024 season?

Speaking with the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast on Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone said that the club might reach that point, but they aren’t there yet.

“Well, I think, regardless of what happens [with the team’s playoff chances] there’s a couple guys very much in the mix to become a part of the solution in trying to get some things going” or in the scenario of giving younger guys an opportunity with the club fading out of the Wild Card race, the Yanks’ skipper said.

“There’s a couple guys knocking on that door, those are conversations, I wouldn’t say we’re having in earnest right now,” Boone said, “We’ve been out on the road so we’re not there connected, you know, where you’re just in the presence of front office and things like that.

“Right now we’re just in the throes of trying to win, that’s where the focus is. And, obviously, we’ve taken some hits lately from an injury front.”

When asked by reporters later on Tuesday if there was consideration of shutting down Aaron Judge, Boone said “We’re not there yet.”

Boone told Talkin’ Yanks that Judge, who missed 42 games with a torn ligament in his right big toe, doesn’t appear to be headed for offseason surgery from his understanding.

The manager did confirm two of the players who are “in that conversation” to receive call-ups are infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Everson Pereira.

Peraza, 23, played 37 games with the Yankees over the last two seasons most recently appearing for a seven-game stint in mid-July, and has posted a .238/.364/.307 slash line for a .671 OPS in the big leagues. In 57 games at Triple-A this year he has 13 home runs and 33 RBI while batting .261 with an .824 OPS.

Pereira began the season at Double-A Somerset where he had 10 doubles and 10 home runs with 31 RBI and batted .291 and posted a .908 OPS in 46 games. That earned him a promotion to Triple-A where he has produced seven doubles, six homers and 31 RBI with a .312 average and .900 OPS in 30 games.

The 22-year-old recently cracked the Top 100 prospects in baseball per MLB Pipeline at No. 80 and is considered New York’s No. 3 prospect. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino recently wrote that Pereira is the most likely of the team’s prospects to be called up.

Boone seemed to indicate that a call-up won’t be called up for the sake of calling up players, saying, “You also want to put both guys into positions to be ready to come up and have the chance to impact and be successful, too.”