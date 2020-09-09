Are the Yankees, like, not going to be OK?

On a day when Brian Cashman held a rare team meeting and addressed the media, it was -- of all people -- Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke who might have best framed the Yankees' current situation, though he was talking about his own team’s struggle.
"Everyone makes the playoffs,” Greinke said. "We'll be all right still. If we don't make the playoffs, then we don't deserve to make the playoffs."
It's hard to believe we're even talking about this, given their talent, smarts and resources, but the Yankees might not make the playoffs either. They might not finish as one of the best eight teams in a 15-team league. They lost again on Tuesday, as they have 15 times in their previous 20 games. Their issues run deep, and time is short.
One of the most frustrating aspects of this dreadful stretch for the team's leadership is that there is very little they can do about it. This is easily the darkest period of Aaron Boone's tenure, but the Yankees' problems -- injuries, poor execution by relievers who are typically elite, lack of hitting with runners in scoring position -- are not really the type that a manager or general manager can fix.
Brian Cashman admitted as much when he downplayed his own address to the players.
"Whenever I do this, it's therapeutic for myself because I need to do it so I can check that box of, 'What should you be doing?'" he said, under no illusions that his personal box-checking would cause anyone to play better baseball.
Cashman has been around the game too long to overestimate the value of a meeting. He flew to Buffalo and spoke to the players because the situation was urgent, and he felt it was his job to try something. But he knows that a GM has minimal impact on any team in September, when he’s past the point in the season when he can add players and tweak the roster.
There was also little Cashman could do to improve the team in an impactful way last month without subtracting too many necessary major league players; as SNY reported last week, the price for top pitchers Mike Clevinger and Lance Lynn was two of Clint Frazier, Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt. Frazier has been one of the team’s only above-average hitters, and Garcia and Schmidt are high-ceiling, controllable rookies.
A manager can be a bit more impactful in a situation like this, but Boone can't throw Chad Green and Adam Ottavino's pitches for them, nor can he heal the soft tissue in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton's legs. He can't swing the bat for Gary Sanchez or force Gerrit Cole to stop allowing home runs.
And while some fans are clearly frustrated by Boone's even demeanor after games, he is steadfast in his belief that he should remain true to himself and consistent in his dealings with players.
We asked Boone on Tuesday what a manager can do to help fix a team in this situation, and here's what he said:
"We’ve met at a club, as a group. It's obviously getting with individuals. And it's also who I am and who our coaching staff is, trying to be as consistent, whether we're going through a storm -- which we're going through right now -- or whether we're going through great times, which I know are ahead.
"I think it’s very important as the leader of this team to be steady, and to know that when those guys come in each and every day, no matter what's going on in our season and their personal lives that they can expect that consistency and know who they're going to see and hear each and every day. We work real hard to try and create that kind of atmosphere.
"Look, you go through struggles. It's not a lot of fun. We all acknowledge that. And that can create some anxiety and things like that. But it's important that myself and our coaching staff really try to be consistent with how we go about trying to prepare our guys each and every day. I -- we've got to do a better job of that right now to pull out of this, but it is important that who I am remains consistent."
We followed up by asking what specifically Boone could do a better job of.
"It's fixing into little things that maybe we can exploit in the course of the game," he said. "Are there things that other teams are exploiting on us? And that's on myself and all of my coaches to make sure that we're buttoned up in those areas to make sure, especially when it's hard right now for us, that we're giving ourselves chances to win the margins right now. That's where you have to check yourself and always hope to do a little bit better job and continue to grow with that."
To deconstruct that long quote for a moment with a few points:
-- Boone really does believe that better times are ahead. From players to the front office, people in the organization believe that his optimism and belief are deeply sincere. When others are down, Boone remains the most optimistic person in a meeting or locker room, to the point where his colleagues joke about it. He really believes that the team is special, and will be shocked if they don't make a deep October run.
-- He wants to be the kind of boss that we'd all like to have, the type who doesn't berate people and works to maintain the same demeanor regardless of the circumstances. His primary leadership goal is to create a sanctuary in which his players can relax and focus. Clearly, they're not relaxed right now; they're pressing and miserable. But Boone is not going to change his personality because of that. He believes that would make the players even more tense.
-- As for his final answer, about cleaning things up that other teams might exploit, and finding ways to exploit other teams? This speaks to elements of the game on the margins, like preparation, pitch sequencing, pitch tipping, spotting the weakness in opponents (some of these areas were Carlos Beltran's specialty last year, by the way, and maybe the miss their departed advisor). Perhaps Boone and his coaches could improve, but work and preparation have never been an issue. What the manager really needs is Judge, Stanton and a bullpen that executes pitches.
Once again after Tuesday's loss, Boone continued to praise his players, singling out DJ LeMahieu's at-bats and J.A. Happ's 6 ⅓ innings.
"I know we're better than that but we have not played to our capabilities," he said.
Fans looking for Lou Piniella and Billy Martin will remain disappointed. That would not be an authentic leadership style for Boone. He’s a former player and knows as well as anyone that players can sniff inauthenticity and it will turn them off.
The bleak reality is that there probably isn't any leadership style that will fix what ails the Yankees. These are issues of health and performance, period.