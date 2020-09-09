Are the Yankees, like, not going to be OK?

On a day when Brian Cashman held a rare team meeting and addressed the media, it was -- of all people -- Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke who might have best framed the Yankees' current situation, though he was talking about his own team’s struggle.

"Everyone makes the playoffs,” Greinke said. "We'll be all right still. If we don't make the playoffs, then we don't deserve to make the playoffs."

It's hard to believe we're even talking about this, given their talent, smarts and resources, but the Yankees might not make the playoffs either. They might not finish as one of the best eight teams in a 15-team league. They lost again on Tuesday, as they have 15 times in their previous 20 games. Their issues run deep, and time is short.

One of the most frustrating aspects of this dreadful stretch for the team's leadership is that there is very little they can do about it. This is easily the darkest period of Aaron Boone's tenure, but the Yankees' problems -- injuries, poor execution by relievers who are typically elite, lack of hitting with runners in scoring position -- are not really the type that a manager or general manager can fix.

Brian Cashman admitted as much when he downplayed his own address to the players.

"Whenever I do this, it's therapeutic for myself because I need to do it so I can check that box of, 'What should you be doing?'" he said, under no illusions that his personal box-checking would cause anyone to play better baseball.

Cashman has been around the game too long to overestimate the value of a meeting. He flew to Buffalo and spoke to the players because the situation was urgent, and he felt it was his job to try something. But he knows that a GM has minimal impact on any team in September, when he’s past the point in the season when he can add players and tweak the roster.

There was also little Cashman could do to improve the team in an impactful way last month without subtracting too many necessary major league players; as SNY reported last week, the price for top pitchers Mike Clevinger and Lance Lynn was two of Clint Frazier, Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt. Frazier has been one of the team’s only above-average hitters, and Garcia and Schmidt are high-ceiling, controllable rookies.

A manager can be a bit more impactful in a situation like this, but Boone can't throw Chad Green and Adam Ottavino's pitches for them, nor can he heal the soft tissue in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton's legs. He can't swing the bat for Gary Sanchez or force Gerrit Cole to stop allowing home runs.

And while some fans are clearly frustrated by Boone's even demeanor after games, he is steadfast in his belief that he should remain true to himself and consistent in his dealings with players.

We asked Boone on Tuesday what a manager can do to help fix a team in this situation, and here's what he said:

"We’ve met at a club, as a group. It's obviously getting with individuals. And it's also who I am and who our coaching staff is, trying to be as consistent, whether we're going through a storm -- which we're going through right now -- or whether we're going through great times, which I know are ahead.

"I think it’s very important as the leader of this team to be steady, and to know that when those guys come in each and every day, no matter what's going on in our season and their personal lives that they can expect that consistency and know who they're going to see and hear each and every day. We work real hard to try and create that kind of atmosphere.

