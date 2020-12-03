Yankees non-tender deadline tracker: Luis Cessa returns on $1 million deal
All 30 MLB teams have until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night to decide whether or not they will be tendering contracts to pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players for the 2021 season.
Here’s an updated look at what the Yankees have been up to as it relates to the non-tender deadline …
7:10 p.m.
Reliever Luis Cessa will be returning to the Yankees on a $1 million deal, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
The 28-year-old right-hander appeared in 16 games for the Yankees in 2020, pitching to a 3.32 ERA in 21. 2 innings.