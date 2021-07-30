Yankees no longer see a Trevor Story fit, still eyeing Luke Voit trades

Trevor Story Treated Image

After trading for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees are no longer looking to acquire Colorado shortstop Trevor Story and are still working to move Luke Voit to another team, according to league sources.

Here are the full details of the Yankees’ Story pursuit: They and the Rockies exchanged concepts earlier this week on a potential trade, and Colorado floated a few player names.

The Yanks remained interested, but they did not know if the Rockies truly intended to trade Story. The teams did not discuss the matter for several days, right up until New York swung the Rizzo deal.

Had the Yanks traded for Story, they would have shifted Gleyber Torres to second base, DJ LeMahieu to first and likely traded Voit. Now with Rizzo set to play first, there is nowhere for Story to play.

The Yankees are still interested in moving Voit, potentially for pitching depth.