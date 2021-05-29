Yankees News: Yankees place Justin Wilson on IL, recall Albert Abreu and Deivi Garcia

Corey Hersch
Yankees Justin Wilson pitches in road uniform
Albert Abreu’s Triple-A stint did not last long, as the Yankees recalled him less than an hour after it was announced that the right-hander had been optioned.

He replaces Justin Wilson, who was placed on the Injured List with a right hamstring strain.

Wilson has struggled mightily in May, allowing runs in six of his eight outings, including a walk-off home run to Robbie Grossman in Friday’s loss to the Tigers.

As expected, the Yankees also recalled Deivi Garcia, who will get the start against Detroit on Saturday.

