Yankees News: Yankees option Albert Abreu to Triple-A, expected to recall Deivi Garcia to start Saturday

Yankees Albert Abreu pitches in road uniform

Yankees pitcher Albert Abreu has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees announced on Saturday.

Presumably, the corresponding move will be a recall for Deivi Garcia, who is listed as Saturday’s starting pitcher despite not yet being officially added to active roster.

Abreu has not pitched for the Yankees since May 17, when he pitched three scoreless innings against the Rangers. He was sent back to Scranton following that game and returned to the Yankees on Thursday, though he did not see action.

Garcia, meanwhile, made his lone appearance for the Yankees on April 26, a four-inning start against the Orioles. He allowed two runs on three hits, walking three batters and striking out four. The 22-year-old has struggled with his command in Triple-A this year, walking 12 batters over 15 2/3 innings and pitching to a 5.17 ERA.