Yankees News: Luis Severino exits rehab assignment with apparent leg injury

Luis Severino warms up on field in navy blue jersey at spring training

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino exited his rehab assignment with Hudson Island in the second inning after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Severino delivered a pitch and immediately was unable to put any weight on his right leg, before the Renegades' dugout emptied to check on him.





Severino managed to get to the dugout, but was moving extremely gingerly with the help of multiple people on his way off the field.



In his brief appearance, Adler said that Severino was looking good, showcasing a fastball that touched 99 mph and sat at around 96 mph. But all of that is on hold as the Yankees and their fans now hold their collective breath.

More to come…