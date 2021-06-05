Yankees News: Chris Gittens reportedly recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Yankees Chris GIttens at spring training

Yankees first baseman Chris Gittens has reportedly been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Saturday’s game against the Red Sox, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler.

Gittens takes the place of Nick Nelson, who was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the game on Friday.

At 27 years old, Gittens got his first taste of Triple-A ball this season and is slashing .283/.486/.585 with four home runs and 11 RBI for Scranton this season. He was the Yankees’ 12th round draft pick in 2014 and re-signed with the team as a minor league free agent prior to this season.

Gittens's best attribute is his raw power, and the right-handed hitter slugged 23 home runs at Double-A Trenton in 2019.