The Yankees are the new favorite to win the World Series in 2019

With spring training upon us, the oddsmakers are already buzzing with baseball’s biggest question: Who will win the World Series in 2019?

BetOnline, an online sportsbook, has the New York Yankees (6/1) as the odds-on-favorite to win the World Series with the Boston Red Sox (7/1) and Houston Astros (7/1) right behind them. The Los Angeles Dodgers (9/1) and Philadelphia Phillies (10/1) rounding out the top 5.

The Yankees haven’t made the offseason impact that many figured they would. They haven’t signed Bryce Harper or Manny Machado and they didn’t land Patrick Corbin, which plenty of pundits thought was a sure thing. They did trade for James Paxton, sign DJ LeMahieu, bring back Zack Britton and sign Adam Ottavino to strengthen the bullpen and grabbed Troy Tulowitzki after he was released by the Toronto Blue Jays.

There’s a lot that could change before opening day, of course — if the Phillies sign Harper or Machado, that could bump their odds. The Red Sox still have time to address their bullpen too. As things stand now, however, here are the odds for all 30 teams:

New York Yankees — 6/1

Boston Red Sox — 7/1

Houston Astros — 7/1

Los Angeles Dodgers — 9/1

Philadelphia Phillies — 10/1

Chicago Cubs — 12/1

Milwaukee Brewers — 14/1

St Louis Cardinals — 14/1

Atlanta Braves — 16/1

Cleveland Indians — 16/1

New York Mets — 16/1

Washington Nationals — 16/1

Colorado Rockies — 25/1

Chicago White Sox — 33/1

Cincinnati Reds — 33/1

Los Angeles Angels — 33/1

Oakland Athletics — 33/1

Tampa Bay Rays — 33/1

Arizona Diamondbacks — 50/1

Minnesota Twins — 50/1

Seattle Mariners — 50/1

Pittsburgh Pirates — 66/1

San Diego Padres — 66/1

San Francisco Giants — 66/1

Toronto Blue Jays — 66/1

Texas Rangers — 100/1

Detroit Tigers — 150/1

Kansas City Royals — 150/1

Miami Marlins — 150/1

Baltimore Orioles — 250/1

The White Sox and Reds seem to be getting a good preseason bump here, ahead of the A’s and Rays, both of whom won more than 90 games in 2018. And oddsmakers like the Cubs more than the Brewers or Cardinals, but maybe they’re just playing to the large Cubs fanbase, which might be more eager to put down some money.

