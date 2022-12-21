Yankees name Aaron Judge captain

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After signing Aaron Judge to a record-breaking nine-year, $360 million deal this offseason, the Yankees did the inevitable and named the slugger their 16th captain in team history.

Announced by chairman Hal Steinbrenner during Wednesday morning’s press conference welcoming Judge back to New York, the 31-year-old joins the ranks of iconic Yankees such as Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willie Randolph, Don Mattingly and, most recently, Derek Jeter.

"It’s a blessing and an honor," Judge said. "Getting a chance to continue something the Yankees are so big on, which is legacy, getting a chance to continue my legacy here in pinstripes in the best city in the world, the best baseball city in front of the best fans, this is an incredible honor.

"Hal, what you just said about getting a chance to be the captain of the Yankees now, it goes without saying what an honor that is. I look back at the list of Thurman Munson, Lou Gehrig, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, that’s a pretty good list right there. Not only great baseball players, but great ambassadors of the game and great ambassadors of the New York Yankees, how they pride themselves on the field day in and day out, how they take pride in what they do off the field to represent this organization and represent these pinstripes.

"This is an incredible honor that I don’t take lightly and I’m going to continue to try to be the same leader that I’ve been the last six years, continue to lead by example, and I know there’s probably going to be a couple more responsibilities with this, but I’m here to embrace every single obstacle and continue to lead this team and this city to not one but multiple championships down the road."

Making Judge captain not only makes sense since he’s been the Yankees’ best player for many seasons now, but he’s a home-grown talent too, as New York selected him in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Judge had a season to remember in 2022. Not only did he break the American League single-season home run record with 62 dingers, he led the majors in RBI (135), runs scored (133), slugging (.686) and OPS+ (211). And he led the majors in WAR (10.6). The slugger also finished second in the AL with a .311 batting average.

Filling up the stat sheet and leading the Yankees to an American League East division crown and the second-best record in the league also resulted in Judge winning his first AL MVP award, becoming just the second Yankee to win an MVP and Rookie of the Year.